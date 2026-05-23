Field Marshal Asim Munir concludes productive Iran visit for mediation

TEHRAN, MAY 23 /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF concluded a short but highly productive official visit to Iran. During the visit, the Field Marshal held high-level engagements with Iranian leadership as part of ongoing mediation efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and constructive engagement, amidst the regional tensions that have simmered after the ceasefire on 8th April, 2026.

The Field Marshal called on H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, H.E. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, H.E. Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran and H.E. Eskandar Momeni, Interior Minister of Iran. The discussions remained focused upon expediting the consultative process underway to support peace and stability in the region and to reach to a conclusive agreement.

The engagements were held in a positive and constructive environment and contributed meaningfully towards the mediation process. The intensive negotiations over the last twenty four hours have resulted in encouraging progress towards a final understanding.

The Iranian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s sincere and constructive role in facilitating dialogue and promoting peaceful settlement of regional issues.

Upon arrival, the Field Marshal was received by H.E. Eskandar Momeni, Interior Minister of Iran, along with senior civil and military officials.