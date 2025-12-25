Field Marshal Asim Munir Celebrates Christmas at Church

RAWALPINDI – DEC 25 /DNA/: In a powerful demonstration of national unity and interfaith harmony, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) & Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), joined the Christian community today at Christ Church, Rawalpindi, to celebrate Christmas.

The visit by the Field Marshal, who now leads the unified command of the Pakistan Armed Forces, was marked by warm interactions and a reaffirmation of the inclusive vision of Pakistan’s founding father.

Upholding the Quaid’s Vision

Addressing the congregation, Field Marshal Asim Munir paid a glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary. He emphasized that the protection of minority rights is not merely a legal obligation but a “cornerstone of Pakistan’s ideology.”

The Field Marshal highlighted the Quaid’s enduring vision of equality, freedom, and religious tolerance, stating that the strength of the nation is rooted in its diversity and the shared constitutional values that bind all citizens together regardless of religion, ethnicity, or creed.

During his interaction with the community, the COAS & CDF lauded the “enduring and proud contributions” of Pakistani Christians toward national development. He specifically acknowledged the distinguished service of Christian officers and soldiers within the Pakistan Armed Forces, noting their bravery and dedication across generations in defending the motherland.

The Field Marshal reiterated the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to:Upholding the dignity and equal rights of all citizens as enshrined in the Constitution, Fostering interfaith harmony and mutual respect to defeat divisive forces, Ensuring the security of all communities across the country.

“Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity and equal opportunities. We stand united as a resolute nation to safeguard our shared future,” the Field Marshal remarked.

Christian community leaders expressed their profound gratitude for the visit, noting that the presence of the Field Marshal on this joyous occasion strengthens the bonds of national unity. They acknowledged the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in ensuring religious harmony and protecting the sovereignty of the state.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the peace, harmony, and prosperity of Pakistan.