FIA yet to take action against 13 big dealers involved in sugar scandal

LAHORE, SEP 08 (DNA) — The Punjab government has given names of 13 big dealers involved in the sugar scandal to the Federal Investigation Agency.

According to sources, the dealers are representatives of sugar mills. In connivance with the owners of sugar mills, the dealers took the price of the sweetener from Rs90 to Rs180 per kg. They have minted billions after forming a cartel.

Sources divulged that though the Punjab government gave the names of 13 big dealers involved in the sugar scandal to the FIA several days ago, the Lahore FIA and other agencies could not arrest any dealer so far.

The names of dealers Majid Malik and Noman Qureshi operating in Lahore and Khushab, respectively were given to the FIA. Two more names of dealers Sajid and Tauseeq operating in Khushab were also given to the FIA, sources added. — DNA