FIA yet to take action against 13 big dealers involved in sugar scandal
LAHORE, SEP 08 (DNA) — The Punjab government has given names of 13 big dealers involved in the sugar scandal to the Federal Investigation Agency.
According to sources, the dealers are representatives of sugar mills. In connivance with the owners of sugar mills, the dealers took the price of the sweetener from Rs90 to Rs180 per kg. They have minted billions after forming a cartel.
Sources divulged that though the Punjab government gave the names of 13 big dealers involved in the sugar scandal to the FIA several days ago, the Lahore FIA and other agencies could not arrest any dealer so far.
The names of dealers Majid Malik and Noman Qureshi operating in Lahore and Khushab, respectively were given to the FIA. Two more names of dealers Sajid and Tauseeq operating in Khushab were also given to the FIA, sources added. — DNA
Related News
Caretakers to get IMF response on electricity bill relief plan in a ‘day or two’
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali on Friday said that the government’s plan to provideRead More
Another ‘unusual’ meeting at President House
DNA ISLAMABAD: Days after an unexpected meeting at the President House triggered speculations regarding theRead More
Comments are Closed