FIA Sialkot processed over 900,000 international passengers in 2025
SIALKOT, Jan 13: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Immigration Sialkot Airport on Tuesday released its annual performance report.
According to an FIA spokesperson, during the year 2025, FIA Immigration successfully processed
more than 900,000 passengers arriving and departing internationally at Sialkot Airport.
During 2025, a total of 480,000 passengers departed from Sialkot Airport on 2,824 flights,
while 460,000 passengers arrived at Sialkot Airport from different countries on 2,825 flights.
The FIA Immigration Sialkot arrested 116 accused wanted in serious crimes. Among them, 43
accused were arrested while attempting to flee abroad, whereas 73 accused were arrested
upon their arrival in Pakistan.
The names of all arrested individuals were included in the Stop List. Among the arrested accused, 24 were wanted by Punjab Police, while 28 were wanted by Anti-Human Trafficking Circles.
During this period, 44 passengers traveling abroad were stopped from leaving the country on
the basis of forged documents.
Additionally, 83 passengers attempting to travel to Europe through illegal sea routes were
also prevented from going abroad.
According to the spokesperson, evidence was recovered from these passengers indicating attempts
to travel to Europe via Libya and subsequently through illegal sea routes.
In 2025, 18 passengers were arrested upon arrival in Pakistan for possessing fake visas, tampered
passports, and forged stamps.
