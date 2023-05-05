FIA seeks Interpol’s help to get Farah Gogi arrested

ISLAMABAD, MAY 05 (DNA) — The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided on Friday to arrest Farah Gogi and bring her to Pakistan through Interpol. The sources divulged that there had been a lot of progress in the ongoing money laundering investigation against Farah Gogi at the FIA.

The FIA had approached Interpol to issue a red warrant for Farah Gogi. Ms Gogi will be arrested by Interpol after a red warrant is issued against her. The court had already declared Farah Gogi an proclaimed offender in the money laundering case.

The sources privy to the development said that the FIA had obtained irrefutable evidence of money laundering against Ms Gogi. Ms Gogi had already fled the country to avoid ongoing investigation against her.

On the other hand, a sessions court on Friday extended interim bail of the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi and others in a money-laundering and suspicious bank transactions case till May 18.

The hearing on applications was conducted by the duty judge as the judge hearing the case was on leave. The judge was informed that Rasakh Elahi was suffering from fever and could not appear before the court. The judge accepted the plea and approved a day’s waiver.

The court directed the FIA to submit investigation report on the next hearing. Later, the court extended the interim bail of the suspects till May 18. The FIA has registered a case against the Elahi family members in which Tahirim Elahi, Zara Elahi, Ahmed Faran, Atiqur Rehman, Shujauddin and others are nominated as suspects. — DNA