FIA raids offices in Islamabad, busts fake apostille network

ISLAMABAD, SEP 19 /DNA/ – On the basis of reliable sources, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) Islamabad conducted a raid on multiple consultancy and courier offices located in the basement of F&F Plaza, Abpara, Islamabad, and exposed a notorious network involved in the preparation, delivery, and use of fake apostille stickers, official stamps, and documents, registering Case No. 48/2026 against 22 accused under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.

Investigations revealed that the owners and employees of the following consultancy and courier establishments were involved in this illegal network: Sufi Consultants, Excellent Courier Service (ECS), Leopard Courier Services (F&F Plaza, Abpara), RAAK Consultancy, Noon Consultants (Private) Limited, GM Consultants, and Fair Line Service — a total of 16 private accused. In addition, 6 officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), including AD/APS Attestation, the In-charge Apostille, and other personnel, were also found to be part of this network.

The accused used to collect heavy amounts from applicants in the name of expediting apostille and attestation services, and bribes were paid to Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials in this regard. Fake apostille stickers were circulating at various locations across Pakistan, which may cause heavy losses to the national exchequer.

The relevant court has approved a 3-day physical remand of the arrested accused. Inspector Arslan Masood Khan will conduct the investigation of the case.

This operation was carried out on the directions of the Director FIA Islamabad Zone under the supervision of the Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle by a team comprising Inspector Arslan Masood Khan, Inspector Hina Rabab Hashmi, Sub-Inspector Tabish Javed, Sub-Inspector Farheen Murtaza, Sub-Inspector Shahryar, ASI Safir Kiani, ASI Waqas, ASI Sohail Tariq, and Head Constable Muhammad Uzair.

FIA Islamabad Zone is committed that elements involved in corruption and forgery in government institutions — whether private or government — will be brought to justice.