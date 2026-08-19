FIA raid uncovers major immigration clearance network in Islamabad

FIA recovers Rs. 20 million in cash; Chinese citizen among three named in FIR

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 /DNA/ — The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed to have uncovered a major network facilitating illegal immigration clearance and movement of foreign nationals in Islamabad. According to FIR No. 41/2026 registered at the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad, a Chinese citizen, an immigration official, and an Islamabad Police constable have been named in the case, with more government officials and private individuals expected to be implicated as the investigation progresses.

The FIR states that during an investigation by the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Islamabad, foreign nationals reportedly identified an organized network involving certain individuals associated with Immigration, IMPASS, and the Special Protection Unit (SPU), who allegedly facilitated immigration clearance and movement of foreign nationals within Pakistan.

According to the document, Chinese citizen Xiao Jung Ping (alias Jack/Jason), passport number EJ5208531, reportedly revealed that Junaid Mughal, identified as an IMPASS official, in alleged collusion with Zafar Iqbal (C/ICT Police) and others, facilitated clearance of foreign travelers. The report mentions allegations of receiving up to Rs. 80,000 per passenger.

The FIR further states that WhatsApp messages, payment receipts, and other communication material were recovered from Junaid Mughal’s mobile phone, which investigative authorities have described as critical evidence supporting the alleged transactions.

Rs. 20 Million Recovered from Vehicle

The most significant development recorded in the FIR is that an FIA special team raided Junaid Mughal’s residence in Ghouri Town, Islamabad. During interrogation, based on information obtained from Mughal and data from his mobile phone, further questioning was conducted.

According to the document, Junaid Mughal reportedly stated that he had received bribe money from Chinese citizen Xiao Jung Ping (alias Jack/Jason) in F-8, Islamabad. The money was allegedly intended for releasing detained or arrested foreign nationals and facilitating immigration clearance.

The FIR states that Junaid Mughal allegedly further revealed that some of the money from previous facilitation transactions had not yet been distributed among other alleged associates and was present in his vehicle.

Following this lead, the FIA team searched a Honda Civic, registration number AEW-199, and recovered Rs. 20 million in cash from a black briefcase inside the vehicle. The FIA seized the money in the presence of witnesses and took it into custody through a seizure memo.

Mobile Phone Data Reveals Network Connections

According to the FIR, the recovery of Rs. 20 million in cash, along with WhatsApp messages, contacts, and other communication material recovered from Junaid Mughal’s mobile phone, further strengthened his connection to the alleged network, as stated by investigative officials.

Subsequently, the FIA team, acting on Junaid Mughal’s identification, reached the ICT Police Special Protection Unit in Sector H-11, where Zafar Iqbal, a constable of ICT Police, was taken into custody.

The FIR states that during preliminary investigation, Zafar Iqbal allegedly admitted his involvement in the network. Upon reviewing his mobile phone and available communication records, chats and other material related to passenger passports, travelers facilitated on various flights, immigration clearance, and their movement within Pakistan were reportedly discovered.

Three Individuals Named in FIR

According to the document, three individuals have been named in the case registered at the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad:

Xiao Jung Ping (alias Jack/Jason) — Chinese citizen, Passport No. EJ5208531 Junaid Mughal, son of Shaukat Ali — IMPASS official, CNIC No. 37405-9369042-5 Zafar Iqbal — Constable, ICT Police, CNIC No. 34403-4754245-9

The case has been registered under Sections 109, 161, and 419 of the Pakistan Penal Code, as well as Section 5(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1947.

The FIR clarifies that the investigation into the roles of SPU, Immigration, NCCIA, and certain private individuals is ongoing, and further action will be taken if additional roles emerge during the investigation.

The Key Question: Who Did the Rs. 20 Million Belong To?

The most critical question in this entire matter is: who was the Rs. 20 million recovered from the vehicle intended for, how many government officials were involved in the alleged network, and how far did the distribution of money obtained in exchange for foreign nationals’ clearance extend?

The FIA document itself indicates that beyond the three named individuals, the roles of other government officials may also come to light during the investigation.

This case is not merely about an official’s alleged corruption — if the allegations in the FIR are proven during investigation, it could point to an organized facilitation network regarding clearance and movement of foreign nationals within Pakistan’s immigration system.