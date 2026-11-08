FIA nabs woman in Rs 5.2 mln UK visa fraud, recovers Rs 2 million

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (DNA):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad Zone has nabbed a woman allegedly involved in a Rs 5.2 million UK work visa fraud involving a fake IELTS certificate, marriage registration certificate and other documents, recovering Rs 2 million during the investigation.

According to an FIA official, the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Rawalpindi arrested the accused in connection with FIR No. 285/2026 following a complaint regarding fraudulent promises of arranging a UK work visa.

He said the complainant alleged that the woman received a total of Rs 5.2 million in different payments on the promise of sending him to the United Kingdom.

During the initial investigation, it emerged that the accused allegedly provided a fake International English Language Testing System (IELTS) certificate to the complainant against a payment of Rs 1 million.

The official said the woman later allegedly promised to arrange a UK visa through marriage and provided a fake marriage registration certificate and an agreement on e-stamp paper.

Another accused reportedly acted as a guarantor in the agreement.

He said when the complainant demanded his money back, the accused allegedly refused to return the amount and threatened him.

The official said Rs 2 million had been recovered from the arrested woman, while efforts were underway to recover the remaining amount and determine the involvement of other suspects.

He said Inspector Iqra Jahangir was investigating the case, adding that FIA Islamabad Zone would continue action against individuals involved in human smuggling and visa fraud.