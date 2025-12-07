FIA nabs two in handcuffs over Cambodia forced-labour scam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP/DNA): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two key suspects involved in trafficking Pakistani citizens to Cambodia on the pretext of fake jobs and forcing them into illegal online labour schemes.

An official told APP on Sunday that the arrests were made by FIA Composite Circle Gilgit during an ongoing crackdown against networks involved in detaining and exploiting Pakistani nationals abroad. The arrested suspects were identified as Adnan Aslam and Inamullah.

According to FIA, Adnan Aslam was taken into custody from Hunza, while Inamullah attempted to flee to China but was deported and arrested upon arrival through coordinated action. The investigation team contacted victims and their families to verify the suspects’ role in the trafficking scheme.

The official said the accused, along with their accomplices, lured citizens — mostly from Gilgit-Baltistan — by offering fake overseas jobs through online interviews. After transporting them from Lahore International Airport to Cambodia, the victims were illegally confined near the Vietnam border.

Once held captive, their passports were seized, and they were forced into online scams and hard labour. Families of the victims were then asked to pay ransom between USD 2,000 and USD 5,300 for their release. Many were freed only after paying the demanded amount.

FIA said the gang operated a structured trafficking and extortion network that exploited vulnerable citizens and pushed them into criminal digital schemes abroad.

The suspects were presented before a court, where FIA obtained 12-day physical remand for further investigation. Special teams have been formed to apprehend other members of the network, and efforts are under way using all available resources.

The official said the agency remains committed to dismantling human-trafficking rings and ensuring justice for victims.