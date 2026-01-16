FIA arrest three fake travel agents

MULTAN, Jan 16 (APP/DNA): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested three individuals involved in an organized network of human smuggling and visa fraud.

The arrests were made during joint operations conducted by the FIA’s Anti-Human Smuggling Circles of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The suspects,identified as Mujahid Hussain,Muhammad Qasoor and Inam-ul-Haq were apprehended from Vehari, Multan and Kot Chutta tehsil in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to FIA officials,the accused had been running a fraudulent operation that promised overseas jobs and visas to unsuspecting victims but failed to deliver after extorting significant sums of money.

Inam-ul-Haq deceived a victim by promising to send him to Saudi Arabia,extorting Rs. 800,000 in the process.

Muhammad Qasoor took Rs.5,40,000 from another individual,falsely claiming to secure employment in Bahrain.

Mujahid Hussain was involved in obtaining Rs.2,60,000 under the pretense of arranging a Dubai work visa.

The suspects collected money and they vanished,leaving the victims stranded.

Acting on intelligence,FIA officials launched a series of coordinated raids that led to the arrest of all three suspects.

The FIA has warned the public to be cautious when dealing with travel agents and has urged them to only approach legally registered agencies for overseas employment or visa services.