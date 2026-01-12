FGEHF intensifies evacuation campaing in sector G-14/1

Residents Asked to Vacate Undeveloped Land Amid Long-Standing Delays

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, JAN 12 /DNA/ – The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHF) has launched a fresh door-to-door campaign in Sector G-14/1, urging residents and occupants to vacate the land starting Monday (January 13, 2026).

Teams from the Foundation visited homes, informing people that failure to leave voluntarily could lead to a full-scale operation within the next two weeks to reclaim the area for development.

Sector G-14/1, part of the ambitious housing scheme launched by FGEHF in the mid-2000s for federal government employees, remains largely undeveloped after more than two decades. Despite repeated announcements, court directives, and promises of possession, the sub-sector has seen minimal progress due to challenges in land acquisition, compensation for built-up properties (BUPs), and vacation of illegally occupied or settled areas.

The issue has been highlighted in news reports multiple times over the years, with allottees expressing frustration over prolonged delays. Many original allottees, who were allocated plots around 2005 at subsidized rates, have either passed away while waiting or sold their plots in despair.

Elderly widows, retired employees, and families have waited decades for possession, with some sub-sectors like G-14/4 seeing partial development while G-14/1, G-14/2, and parts of G-14/3 remain stalled. In recent updates, the Minister for Housing and Works directed re-tendering for development works in G-14/1, with hopes of awarding contracts and starting ground activities.

However, the core obstacle remains the vacation of densely occupied built-up properties. FGEHF has previously required significant funds (estimated Rs 6-7 billion in earlier reports) to compensate affected parties and clear the land. Surveys using GIS technology have been conducted, but progress has been slow.

The current evacuation notice emphasizes voluntary compliance, with officials stressing that the authority aims to begin phased development soon after reclaiming contiguous blocks of land.

Affected residents have been advised to contact FGEHF offices for details on compensation processes or legal options. FGEHF, under the Ministry of Housing and Works, continues to face criticism for these delays, which have turned parts of G-14 into pockets of uncertainty despite the authority’s mandate to provide affordable housing.