FGEHA yet to finalize auction date for G-13, G-14 commercial plots

By Hina Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12: Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has yet to finalize the auction date for commercial plots in Sectors G-13 and G-14, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

Talking to APP, the spokesperson said the Authority’s Auction Committee, in a recent meeting chaired by Joint Secretary (Estate), Ministry of Housing and Works, Fayyaz-ul-Haq, reviewed arrangements for the upcoming auction of commercial plots.

He said the committee discussed the auction of commercial plots located in the Class-III Shopping Centres of Sectors G-13 and G-14/4, as well as commercial plots in Markaz G-14. The meeting also reviewed key arrangements, including the preparation of the auction brochure, advertising and publicity strategy, the auction schedule, and other administrative and operational matters to ensure the process is conducted in a transparent, fair, and competitive manner, providing equal opportunities to all investors.

“The auction date, brochure, and other relevant details will be announced shortly through the official channels of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA),” the spokesperson shared.