FGEHA finalizes arrangements for Sept 15-16 commercial plot auction

ISLAMABAD, SEP 7 (DNA): A meeting of the Auction Management Committee of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) was held here on Monday to review arrangements for the upcoming auction of commercial plots.

The meeting undertook a detailed review of all matters relating to the auction and deliberated upon the overall strategy for its successful conduct.

Keeping in view the prevailing interest among investors, the meeting reviewed the auction arrangements, procedure and other relevant matters. The concerned departments were assigned necessary responsibilities within their respective domains to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the auction.

FGEHA will hold an auction of commercial plots for investors and businesspersons on September 15 and 16. Commercial plots located in the strategically important and rapidly developing sectors of G-13 and G-14, Islamabad, will be offered through the auction.

The auction will commence at 10:00 a.m. on both days and will be held at Grand Marki Enclave, Margalla Road, E-11, Islamabad.

The upcoming auction of commercial plots has generated significant interest among investors and the business community. Sectors G-13 and G-14 are among the important and rapidly developing areas of Islamabad, where commercial activities are continuously expanding alongside the growing residential population.

The two sectors offer an attractive destination for commercial investment. The availability of commercial plots provides investors with valuable opportunities to establish and expand their businesses and make long-term investments.

The auction has been made even more attractive through easy installment plans, a 10% discount on lump-sum payment and other facilities being offered by FGEHA. The Authority expects active participation from investors, businesspersons and developers from across the country.

The auction of commercial plots, particularly in G-13 and G-14, is being viewed by the business community as a significant opportunity for business and commercial investment in Islamabad.

Commercial plots located at key locations in G-14 will be offered for auction, including plots in G-14 Markaz and the Commercial Shopping Centres of G-14/2, G-14/3 and G-14/4.

These locations hold significant potential for the promotion of future business activities and commercial investment and are expected to provide attractive opportunities for investors and businesspersons.

A variety of commercial plots in G-13 will also form part of the auction, including Class-III commercial plots and Modern Corporate/Office plots.

G-13 is among the rapidly developing areas of Islamabad, where commercial activities are increasing alongside the expansion of residential communities, making it an attractive location for commercial investment.

According to FGEHA, the commercial plots being offered through the auction provide investors with investment opportunities at suitable locations, competitive terms and convenient payment options. As per the auction advertisement,

there will be a facility to pay the outstanding amount in easy installments over a period of two years besides 10 percent discount on lump-sum payment. It also provides direct connectivity with the Metro and major roads and approximately eight kilometers from Motorways M-1 and M-2. It is approximately 12 kilometers from Islamabad International Airport and another facility is to pay the remaining amount in easy installments after an initial payment of 25 percent.

FGEHA has invited investors, businesspersons, developers and individuals interested in commercial property from across the country, particularly from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other cities, to participate in the auction.

According to the Authority, the auction will provide investors with valuable opportunities to invest in important and rapidly developing areas of Islamabad. The prime locations of the commercial plots and available facilities offer significant potential for the promotion of business and commercial activities.=DNA