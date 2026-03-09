FG Polo lift National Open Polo Championship Title

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: FG Polo clinched the 63rd Allied Bank National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup, defeating Master Paints/Diamond Paints 10–8 to lift the prestigious title.

The final match was witnessed by a large gathering of spectators, families, polo enthusiasts and former players who filled the stands at the Lahore Polo Club to watch the high-profile contest.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Allied Bank Limited Group Head CRBG Hasnain Raza Mirza, President Lahore Polo Club Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Club Secretary Maj (R) Amjad Ghafoor, along with executive committee members Feroz Gulzar and Raja Amir, also attended the ceremony.

In the final, both teams displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the game. The match remained closely contested until the final chukker, when FG Polo delivered an outstanding performance to seal victory with a 10–8 scoreline.

For FG Polo, Raja Mikayial Sami emerged as the top scorer with five superb goals, while teammates Raul Laplacette struck three goals, and Marcos Rivarola and Amin Rahman Fazal added one goal each.

For Master Paints/Diamond Paints, Facundo Retamar Carnero scored four goals, Amirreza Behbudi added three, and Raja Temur Nadeem contributed one goal.

At the end of the match, several individual honours were presented. Raja Mikayial Sami was named the Best Pakistani Player, while Facundo Retamar received both the Best Foreign Player and Top Scorer of the Tournament awards. The Best Pony of the Final award went to a mare owned by Abbas Mukhtar (Mandi Bola). Cash awards and trophies were presented to Admin Manager Muhammad Faisal, Polo Manager Muhammad Imran, Accounts Manager Muhammad Irfan, Club Secretary Maj (R) Amjad Ghafoor, Security In-Charge Muhammad Arif, Veterinary Doctor Dr. Hassan Siddiq, Head Groundsman Muhammad Khalid, Deputy Head Groundsman Muhammad Ali, Riding School Instructor Munawar Iqbal, Head Office Boy Muhammad Iqbal, and Caretaker Khizar Hayat during ceremony.