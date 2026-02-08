FG Polo clinches 49th EcoStar Aibak Polo Cup Title

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD, FEB 8 /DNA/ – FG Polo produced a commanding display in the grand final to defeat defending champions Diamond Paints and lift the prestigious 49th EcoStar Aibak Polo Cup at the Lahore Polo Club.

The final was graced by US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker as the chief guest. She witnessed the contest alongside DWP Group Director Taha Muhammad Naseem, Lahore Polo Club Executive Committee members Muhammad Nasir and Raja Aamir, Secretary Major Amjad Ghafoor, DWP EcoStar Marketing Head Shoaib Younis, as well as a large gathering of polo families and enthusiasts.

In a thrilling final, FG Polo outclassed Diamond Paints 7½–4 to register a well-deserved victory. The winners displayed exceptional teamwork, led by a standout performance from Raja Mikayial Sami, who hammered home four crucial goals. Marcos Rivarola complemented the effort with a brilliant hat-trick, contributing three goals, while the team also benefited from a half-goal handicap advantage.

Despite a spirited fightback, Diamond Paints were unable to bridge the gap. Lao Abelenda emerged as the main scorer for the runners-up with three goals, while Mohammad Ali Malik added one goal.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker expressed her delight, saying, “It is wonderful to be here at the Lahore Polo Club. Watching such high-quality polo amidst the vibrant Basant festivities and beautiful Lahore weather has been a truly exhilarating experience.”=DNA