FG College Teachers welcome new secretary education, pin hopes on reforms

ISLAMABAD, APR 16 /DNA/ – The teaching community of Federal Government (FG) Colleges has welcomed Mr. Nadeem Mahbub, the new Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The FG Colleges community holds strong hopes that the new Secretary will bring about much-needed reforms, raising standards of performance and giving due attention to the often-overlooked human resource of FG colleges. Teachers have long demanded the expansion and development of FG colleges, which they feel have been neglected over the years. They also stress the need for an improved service structure, which would help motivate teachers and restore the respect and dignity of the teaching profession essential for mental peace and effective classroom performance. Professor Akram Khan Khosa, President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), said, “We warmly welcome Secretary Nadeem Mahbub and expect dynamic steps under his leadership to raise the standard of education. We especially urge him to take personal interest in continuing and launching new BS programs in FG colleges. If he initiates steps to improve education, we are ready to support, facilitate, and work with him in every possible way.” He also pointed out the persistent issue of lack of representation of FG colleges at the Directorate level, adding, “There must be a Director from FG colleges at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), just as there is one for Model Colleges. Appointing experienced directors and deputy directors from FG colleges is essential to address the setbacks these institutions have suffered.” Ms. Sobia Masood, Press Secretary of FGCTA, said that a formal meeting with the new Secretary is being planned in the coming days to convey a personal welcome. She highlighted several key issues affecting FG colleges, including out-of-field teaching assignments, unresolved rental ceiling matters, the delayed launch of new BS programs, and the urgent need for a more effective service structure. “We hope the Secretary will seriously address these issues and take steps to resolve the longstanding challenges facing FG colleges,” she said.