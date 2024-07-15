FETO a terrorist, espionage organization, says Ambassador

Pakistan is remembered with appreciation for being among the first countries that took swift action against the organization’s affiliates in the aftermath of the treacherous coup attempt in our country

ISLAMABAD” Ambassador of Türkiye Mehmet Pacaci has said “Victory of the Nation” is the main theme of this year’s commemoration ceremony of the “Democracy and National Unity Day”.

It has been eight years since the July 15 coup attempt orchestrated by members of the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO) who had infiltrated our army, resulting the martyrdom of 251 of our citizens and the injury of over two thousand others.

The Ambassador further said FETO is not only a terrorist organization, but also an espionage organization with a “cult” character. FETO was established as a so-called “religious movement”. In the guise of promoting education and inter-religious dialogue, it managed to cover its malign intentions.

‘The well-planned and widespread infiltration by FETO members and converts into the army, law enforcement, judiciary and numerous government institutions was carried out for decades latently for a full-scale plot, of which the final phase was unleashed on July 15, 2016’.

Ambassador Pacaci said the greatest credit for neutralizing the threat posed by FETO on the night of July 15 goes to the Turkish people, who demonstrated that they recognize no power over their own will and are ready to give their lives to protect their state and its democratic achievements.

It was the night when the territorial integrity, demographical integrity and cultural integrity of Türkiye, in other words, in every sense, Türkiye itself was protected by its own citizens under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Thousands of civilians took to the streets to stop this heinous coup attempt.

In this context, we emphasize with concrete examples that FETO poses a security threat to other countries where it operates, aims to create political and economic spheres of influence, does not hesitate to violate the laws of the countries it is present in, and operates like a criminal and intelligence organization.

It is now becoming internationally understood that FETO is not a social movement involved in education and charity as it tries to portray itself, but a dark and insidious terrorist organization with political and economic ambitions.

While talking about Pakistan role, he said Pakistan is remembered with appreciation for being among the first countries that took swift action against the organization’s affiliates in the aftermath of the treacherous coup attempt in our country. The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared FETO a proscribed organization with the verdict rendered on 28 December 2018. Türkiye and the Turkish people are grateful to brother Pakistan.

‘FETO was declared as a terrorist organization by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC held on 19 October 2016; and by on the 12th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC on 27 January 2017’.

‘The night of July 15 showed us that the spirit of national unity from the Turkish War of Independence remains steadfast. Democracy and the Republic can only be achieved through a spirit of national unity’.