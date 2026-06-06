Female doctor attacked with acid at Quetta hospital, suspect killed in police encounter

QUETTA, JUN 6: A female doctor sustained serious injuries after being attacked with acid at Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta, police said on Saturday.

The victim was initially shifted to a private hospital after the attack occurred in the general surgery ward of the facility.



Police later said the suspect involved in the incident was killed in an encounter.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti sought a report from authorities and directed that all possible treatment arrangements be made for the injured doctor.

Adviser to the Balochistan chief minister Shahid Rind said that the incident was being investigated from multiple angles, vowing “no compromise” on the protection of female doctors and medical staff.

The provincial government later decided to shift the victim, identified as Dr Mahnoor Nasir, to Karachi via air ambulance for further treatment at a private hospital, with expenses to be borne by the government.

CM Bugti confirmed the transfer, saying the provincial administration was closely monitoring her health condition in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Young Doctors Association Balochistan President Dr Hayee Baloch announced a boycott of services, except emergencies, in protest against the incident.

Dr Baloch said the attacker — a lift operator — carried out the acid assault, adding that the female doctor suffered around 35% burns.