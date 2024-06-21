Friday, June 21, 2024
Female ambassadors meet Pakistan’s first female Lt. General

| June 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 /DNA/ – A delegation of female ambassadors and heads of mission, including representatives from Bulgaria, Italy, the Netherlands, the European Union, the UK, and Canada, met with Lt. General Nigar Johar, Pakistan Army’s first female lieutenant general. The meeting fostered a rich exchange of views on a variety of issues.

