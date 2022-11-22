Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah visits RCCI

Rawalpindi, NOV 22 /DNA/ – Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Asif Mahmood Jah has said that complaints can be submitted to FTO online, WhatsApp and on plain paper. More than five thousand taxpayer’s complaints have been resolved in ten months. He was addressing at the cheques distribution ceremony of excess Sales Tax refund payment to the taxpayers in Suzuki Car cases in light of FTO’s decision by Hon’ble Federal Tax Ombudsman.

President Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shehzad, Small Chamber President Tariq Jadoon, President Women Chamber Riffat Shaheen, Former President Zahid Latif Khan, Executive Members, and Chamber Members were also present on the occasion.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah said that there was a 17% tax on the booking of Suzuki cars, which was later reduced to 12% by the government, the customers who paid more than 5% tax was a huge amount which has been refunded to them.

Appeals of FBR against FTO decision were dismissed by the President, about 81 appeals were dismissed. On the complaints of vehicle owners, the Federal Tax Ombudsman returned 5% more tax to the owners, he added.

Earlier, Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf said that Asif Jah played an important role for the business community as a federal ombudsman, and acknowledged their efforts. DNA