Federal Minister of Finance and State Minister Visit RTO Lahore

LAHORE, AUG 3 /DNA/ – Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, along with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, visited the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore, today. They were warmly received by Chief Coordinator Tajir Dost Scheme Mr. Naeem Mir, Member Operations Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Chief Retailers Registration Nazia Zaib, Chief Commissioner RTO Lahore Mr. Ahmad Shuja Khan, and their teams, along with trade representatives. During visit, the Federal Minister inaugurated the Central Secretariat for Tajir Dost Scheme in Lahore. RTO Lahore provided a comprehensive briefing on the Scheme’s operations and impact.

The Finance Minister appreciated the performance of Tajir Dost Scheme in Lahore and stressed the importance of its effective implementation and the collection of advance taxes. The Federal Minister also engaged with trade representatives, listening to their suggestions on improving the Scheme. He instructed that these recommendations be implemented efficiently to enhance the Scheme’s effectiveness.

RTO Lahore currently holds the leading position in Pakistan with the highest number of trader registrations, totaling 24,814 till date.