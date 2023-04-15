Federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident: Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, APR 15: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor passed away in a road accident in the federal capital, the capital’s police said Saturday.

Police told that the incident occurred shortly around iftar (evening) when the federal minister was headed towards Secretariat Chowk from a local hotel.

In a statement, the capital’s police said the minister was driving the car himself when a Toyota Hilux Revo — with five people onboard — smashed his vehicle at the driver’s side.

The federal minister was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital in the federal capital, but due to severe internal bleeding, he succumbed to his wounds, the police said.

Senior police officers, according to the police, have arrived at the scene of the crime, and the people in the vehicle that smashed the federal minister’s car have been arrested. Two of the five men are injured.

Islamabad Inspector-General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other federal ministers have also reached the hospital, where Shakoor breathed his last.