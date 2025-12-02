Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi visit RCCI

RAWALPINDI, DEC 2 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), where he addressed a gathering of traders and briefed participants on recent developments within Pakistan Railways. President RCCI Usman Shaukat, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, and other chamber officials warmly welcomed the minister upon his arrival. They appreciated the steps taken for the improvement of the railways and the performance of the Ministry of Railways. Sohail Altaf said that the provincial minister has announced the establishment of an industrial estate around the Ring Road, your cooperation will be needed.

Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former Presidents, VP FPCCI Tariq Jadoon, Executive Committee Members, trade representatives and members also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the business community, Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that Pakistan has successfully emerged from difficult economic times due to effective policy measures implemented by the government. He announced that more business-friendly policies and initiatives aimed at boosting investment and strengthening the economy will soon be introduced.

Highlighting the significant progress achieved in Pakistan Railways over the past eight months, he described the ongoing transformation as a “revolution.” Key improvements include the digitalization of 54 railway stations, provision of Wi-Fi services for passengers, and comprehensive upgrades across the railway network.

He noted that the Rawalpindi Railway Station is now equipped with a modern security system comprising 184 cameras, making it the second most advanced facility in Pakistan after Islamabad Airport. Similar “smart and secure” systems are being introduced in Karachi and Lahore.

Referring to the briefing on Railways where SIFC National Coordinator Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ahmad and SAPM Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan were present, President Usman Shaukat and Group Leader Sohail Altaf lauded the minister’s efforts and acknowledged his dedication to reviving and modernizing Pakistan Railways. They emphasized that Minister Abbasi’s initiatives are timely and reflect his strong commitment to national development.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhry, also addressed the gathering and said that Pakistan has “left the crutches behind” and is now moving steadily toward economic recovery. He praised the business community as the “backbone and heart” of the government’s economic policies.

“When we took office, Pakistan was bleeding,” he remarked, adding that concerns about banking sector challenges were among the most common issues raised by businessmen.