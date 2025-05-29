Federal Minister for Petroleum Visits PSO House to Engage with Key Energy Stakeholders

KARACHI: MAY 29 (DNA):Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, accompanied by Mr. Zafar Abbas, Additional Secretary Petroleum, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Director/ Deputy Secretary Waqas Ahmed Barlas, visited Pakistan State Oil (PSO) House today as part of a strategic outreach to key stakeholders in the petroleum sector.

They were received by Chairman of the PSO Board of Management, Mr. Asif Baig Mohamed, and Mr. Abdus Sami, Chief Supply Chain Officer and current officiating the Managing Director’s office, PSO, along with senior members of the PSO leadership team. During the visit, the Federal Minister held a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening coordination and ensuring operational excellence across the sector.

The Minister engaged with PSO’s top management to review the company’s performance, supply chain resilience, and automation initiatives. He appreciated PSO for its pivotal role in ensuring a consistent and reliable supply of fuel across the country and the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize its infrastructure and diversify its business model, particularly its forward-looking expansion into renewable energy and emerging segments of the energy market.

Mr. Malik also met with representatives of the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), including Syed Nazir Abbas Zaidi, Secretary General, OCAC, members i: e. Mr Zubair Shaikh, CEO, Wafi Energy Pakistan, Mr Zahid Mir, MD Pakistan Refinery Limited and Mr Abdus Sami, Chief Supply Chain Officer, PSO. The discussions focused on key industry-wide challenges, regulatory developments, and the need for greater policy alignment to ensure a stable and efficient energy supply chain.

In a separate session, the Minister met with a delegation from the Petroleum Dealers Association, led by Chairman Mr. Abdus Sami Khan, where matters related to dealers’ operational challenges and profit margins were brought to the table. The Minister assured the dealers that their concerns would be duly considered and addressed through constructive dialogue.

“The government is fully committed to steering Pakistan’s energy sector toward greater resilience, sustainability, and innovation. Our focus is on streamlining operations, resolving systemic issues, and fostering a balanced ecosystem that serves consumers and supports economic stability. Enhancing fuel quality, reducing emissions, and advancing the transition to clean energy are central to this vision.”

“In the best interest of the country, all stakeholders must collaborate with a shared commitment to progress. Together, we can build a modern energy sector that meets the evolving needs of our nation.” Mr Malik added.

The visit marked a significant step toward enhancing sector-wide collaboration and reinforced the government’s commitment to a resilient, and people-centered energy framework.