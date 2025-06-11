Federal minister for maritime affairs visits naval headquarters

ISLAMABAD, JUN 11 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar, visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, contemporary maritime issues and Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and Indian Ocean Region were discussed. Both dignitaries also deliberated on the prospects of maritime economy and its significance for overall economic growth of the country. The Federal Minister appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in the promotion and development of Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Later, a comprehensive briefing was given to the Minister on Pakistan’s maritime interests, challenges, opportunities, and the initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy in coordination with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. The dignitary was also apprised of the preparations for upcoming 2nd edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC-2025), and its vital role in enhancing maritime awareness and promoting the Blue Economy as a driver of Pakistan’s future economic growth.