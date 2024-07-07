Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visits ANF Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, JUL 7 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi visited the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters, where he was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Abdul Mueed on his arrival. The Interior Minister laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered Fateha, and paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

While chairing an important meeting at the ANF Headquarters, Federl Minister for Interior and Anti Narcotics appreciated the performance of ANF against drug traffickers across the country, despite limited resources. He directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against drug mafia to save the future generations from the scourge of drugs and sought a comprehensive plan in this regard. It was also decided to ensure a robust action against the sale and purchase of drugs, especially ice, in educational institutions, hostels and universities. In this regard, consultations will be held with provinces and they will be taken into confidence. A joint meeting of federal and provincial departments will be held by the end of this month in which all Provincial Ministers for Excise and IGs of police will be invited.

Interior Minister also sought a plan to stop online sales of drugs. In this regard, the ANF was directed to prepare a cyber drug control mechanism. Mohsin Naqvi said that the curse of drugs, especially ice, has destroyed many families and in order to limit this increasing trend of drugs, immediate and multi-faceted measures are needed. He reiterated that we must all work together with full zeal and determination to fight against this menace for the sake of our children. He highlighted that If we are able to contribute in the eradication of this peril, it will be a great deed.

The Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control was also briefed about the ANF’s performance, functions, and operations. Later, the Federal Interior Minister planted a tree in the lawn of the ANF Headquarters. Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha, and high-ranking officials of the ANF were also present on the occasion.