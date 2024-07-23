Federal Minister, Egyptian Ambassador honor Egypt’s National Day in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, JUL 23 /DNA/ – Chief Guest Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, along with Ambassador of Egypt Dr. Ihab Abdelhamid, and other dignitaries, participated in a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Egypt’s National Day. The event highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt. DNA
