Federal minister calls for greater climate cooperation ahead of COP31

Pre-COP31 Dialogue focuses on glacier protection, climate finance and scientific cooperation between the Arctic and Hindu Kush-Karakoram-Himalaya region.

ISLAMABAD, OCT 26 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, called for stronger international cooperation on glacier research, climate innovation and equitable climate financing at the Pre-COP31 Dialogue titled “From Paris to Antalya: Building Bridges Between the Arctic and the Hindu Kush-Karakoram-Himalaya Region,” held at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Highlighting the devastating impact of glacial retreat on vulnerable communities, Dr. Malik stressed that climate financing remained disproportionately concentrated in major emitting economies. He proposed establishing a Green Virtual University for international scientific collaboration, dedicated financing for green technology start-ups and a Green Cloud providing access to publicly funded research. He urged countries to move beyond declarations towards practical cooperation.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Moin ul Haque, Director General ISSI, highlighted the implications of glacier loss for Pakistan’s water, food and energy security. He called for stronger cooperation between Arctic and HKH institutions and greater international recognition of cryosphere-related risks.

Ms. Aisha Khan, Chief Executive CSCCC, advocated a stronger international framework for cryosphere protection. Mr. Jean-Charles Allard, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of France, reaffirmed France’s commitment to climate cooperation and scientific research. Mr. Berk Ece, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Türkiye, highlighted COP31’s focus on implementation, climate finance and clean energy transition. Mr. Umer Siddique, Director General (UN), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised accessible adaptation finance, loss and damage support and transboundary data sharing.

During the panel discussion, Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel, Chair, Board of Directors CSCCC; Mr. Purushottam Dhungel, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Nepal; Mr. Amir Khan Goraya, CEO NDRMF; Dr. Faisal Mueen Qamer, ICIMOD; and Dr. Pascal Emmanuel Egli, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, discussed regional cooperation, glacier monitoring, early warning systems, disaster preparedness and community resilience.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, Board of Governors ISSI, emphasised integrating climate resilience into national development planning, strengthening domestic institutions and translating scientific research into practical policies.

The dialogue was jointly organised by ISSI, CSCCC and the Embassy of France, bringing together diplomats, policymakers, researchers and climate experts for an interactive discussion ahead of COP31.