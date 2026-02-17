Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar meets German Ambassador Anna Lepel

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA): Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, held a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan, Anna Lepel, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both sides held a detailed exchange of views on bilateral cooperation in advancing and protecting human rights. Special emphasis was placed on the protection and promotion of minority rights, as well as ongoing efforts toward prison reforms and related legal measures.

Ambassador Lepel appreciated Pakistan’s significant legal reforms, particularly the recent amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code that replace the death penalty with life imprisonment for certain offenses.

She also welcomed the establishment of a National Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals, describing it as a positive step toward safeguarding freedom of expression and ensuring the safety of media practitioners.

The German Ambassador further commended Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen the autonomy and effective functioning of national human rights commission.

Both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in the field of human rights and to continue constructive engagement on shared priorities.