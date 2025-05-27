Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s visits Mashhad, Iran

| May 27, 2025
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s visits Mashhad

MASHHAD, MAY 27 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Mashhad as part of his visit to Iran. He was accorded a warm reception on his arrival at Mashhad International Airport, Governor General of Khorasan, Gholam Hossein Mozaffari welcomed him.

Mohsin Naqvi paid respects at the shrine of Hazrat Imam Reza (A.S.), visited various parts of the shrine, He also offered nawafil and made special prayers. He prayed for peace, security, prosperity, and regional stability. He expressed the gratitude to the Iranian government for their arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims. He highlighted that Pakistan and Iran will sit together in order to ensure further measures to facilities the Zaireen.

