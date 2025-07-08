Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Administers Oath to RISJA Office Bearers, Vows Support for Journalists and Sports

ISLAMABAD, JULY 8 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) at a special ceremony held at the Serena Hotel.

In his address, Minister Tarar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by journalists. He assured RISJA members that the government is fully aware of the challenges in the media industry and is working on sustainable solutions to support press freedom and welfare.

The minister also emphasized the government’s dedication to sports development in Pakistan. “We are alive to the problems being faced by our sportsmen,” he said. “The government will continue to patronize and promote sports across all levels.”

Thanking Serena Hotel for hosting the event, Tarar praised its ongoing contributions to sports through its “Sports Diplomacy” initiative. He noted that such collaborations between the private sector and the government are essential for strengthening the country’s sports infrastructure and visibility.

CEO of Serena Hotel, Aziz Boolani, also spoke at the ceremony. He reiterated Serena’s commitment to promoting sports in Pakistan through ongoing events and partnerships. “Under Serena’s Sports Diplomacy initiative, we will continue supporting all kinds of sports,” Boolani said, highlighting the company’s role in providing platforms for athletes and journalists alike.

The event was also graced by hockey legend Shehbaz Ahmed Senior, who expressed his appreciation for initiatives aimed at uplifting sports and encouraging young talent.

The ceremony concluded with a pledge from all stakeholders to work collectively for the betterment of journalism and sports in Pakistan.