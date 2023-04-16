ISLAMABAD: Under patronage of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), the Federal Cup 3×3 Basketball Tournament is underway amongst the 37 teams of twin cities here at the F-6 Multipurpose court, Islamabad. According to Federal Basketball Association Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, a large number of basketball clubs are participating in the four-day event as 37 teams have been divided into eight pools in the tournament to be played under floodlights. Ouj said that to promote the 3×3 basketball standard and to increase the interest of this game amongst the youth is the main objective to organize the tournament, adding that 3X3 is an excellent way to introduce inactive children and youth to the sport of basketball. He said that since inactive youth have little to no basic basketball skills, they have the opportunity to develop themselves fairly quickly within the sport. Islamabad Hawks with a brilliant game defeated AKA Club by 17-14 points while Bahria Town CH faced defeat against DHA Lakes by 16-10 points. In the third match, Spurs won the pool match against Hawks Greens by 20-14 points. In the fourth match, Thunders defeated Titan by 12-05 points. City Reapers beat Ball Magician A by 17-10 points. In other pool matches, City Reapers beat Raptors White 16-11, Bulls B beat Ball Magician B by 19-12, Hawks Blues beat Hawks Greens by 17-09, Thunders beat G-5 by 19-10, Raptors Red beat Bulls B by 18-15, Net Reapers beat TW C by 13-10 and Bahria A defeated Miracles by 17-14 points respectively.