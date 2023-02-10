FEC holds Int’l conference on “Global Academia in Emergencies, New Normal”

ISLAMABAD, FEB 10: /DNA/ – Federal College of Education (FCE) Islamabad organized a two-day international conference on the title of “Global Academia in Emergencies and New Normal”. The conference was arranged in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Pakistan Science Foundation, Sightsavers, National Skills University and UNESCO. The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Chief Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan, and Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University. The national and International academicians, researchers, and professionals took part in the conference. The conference was aimed to promote research, provide in-depth knowledge, explore new possibilities, and discuss challenges in the field of Education. It specifically focused on the latest research, trends, innovations and challenges in curriculum, teacher training, and assessment after COVID pandemic. In the closing ceremony Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar said that the COVID-19 has expanded the possibilities for integrating IT into education. He emphasised the initiatives taken to meet the challenges of the New Normal. Abdullah Rasheed Ahmad, State Minister for Education of Maldives, Ms. Zeb Jaffar, Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Rafiullah Kakar, Member of Pakistan’s Planning Commission, and Prof. Muhammad Rafique Tahir attended the closing ceremony. Prof. Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar, Director FCE, expressed her gratitude to the eminent guests, academicians, and researchers for their contribution in the conference.=========