FCCI president stresses liaison between LSB, BIC

FAISALABAD, Mar 13: President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Farooq Yousaf Sheikh on Friday stressed the need for comprehensive and productive liaison between Lyallpur School of Business (LSB) and Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to educate students about the success stories of the local business tycoons who started their career from scratch and raised their industrial and business empires.



He was talking to a four-member delegation from GCUF who visited FCCI under the leadership of Prof.Dr.Mohsin Bashir, Director LBS and BIC.



He said that the students must be equipped with knowledge of local entrepreneurs so that it could be included in the syllabus that how these business tycoons utilized their God-gifted qualities of entrepreneurship to become icons for the next generation.



Farooq Yousaf Sheikh said that bookish knowledge could yield positive results only when it is practically utilized. He assured that he will suggest leading businessmen to regularly visit Lyallpur Business School and explain their practical experience and success stories which could also be documented.



He also appreciated the objective of BIC and said that he would visit this innovative facility along with other businessmen to encourage young students and inspire them to excel in the field of business and industry.



Prof.Dr.Mohsin Bashir,Director Lyallpur Business School briefed the President FCCI about the aims and objectives of these institutions and said that currently 1500 students are enrolled in Lyallpur Business School and BIC.



He said that students from other faculties and departments propose 400 research ideas every year out of which selective, saleable and profitable projects were picked for students.



“Students are encouraged to start work on these projects in BIC and when these become mature,the industrialists and entrepreneurs are invited to evaluate their projects for their adoption”,he added.



Director BIC said that we want to teach the success stories of local entrepreneurs which could also be made an integral part of their syllabus.



Prof.Dr.Sharjeel Saleem,Dr.Rizwan Bashir and Dr. Farooq Rehan from BIC were also present during this discussion.