FCC summons Supreme Court’s case records on Imran’s hospital transfer

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Tuesday summoned, under Article 175-E of the Constitution, the complete record of cases related to the transfer of PTI founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital pending before the Supreme Court.

Article 175-E, which was inserted in the Constitution through the 27th Constitutional Amendment, empowers the FCC to call for the record of any case and authorises it to decide matters involving major questions of constitutional law.

In this instance, the case record was summoned by a three-member FCC bench, headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan and including Justices Ali Baqar Najafi and Aamer Farooq, while hearing a plea filed by three Adiala jail inmates. The prisoner have sought their transfer to a private hospital for medical examination, similar to the relief granted to Imran via an August 18 SC order.

As the bench called for the record of Imran’s cases on Tuesday, it also sought records of any similar matter from high courts.

The bench observed that since the present matter, relating to the provision of medical facilities to the three Adiala inmates, originated from the Aug 18 SC order, the court was summoning the entire case record from the SC under Article 175-E (5) of the Constitution.

The bench also said it would frame constitutional questions for final determination in its order, which will be issued later.

The record was summoned after the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court on Tuesday and said that after the passage of the 27th Amendment, the SC no longer enjoyed the authority to protect fundamental rights; rather, he argued, such powers now rested with the FCC.

After the insertion of Article 175(F), any matter relating to constitutional interpretation or constitutional rights would now be heard by the FCC, AGP said.

Within this context, AGP Awan contended that it would be prudent for the FCC to call for the complete record of the case pending before the SC.

Citing the Aug 18 order, AGP said the matter has become a problem since several inmates were now approaching courts seeking similar facilities as extended to Imran.

During the hearing, CJ Khan observed that the Constitution and the law must apply equally to the rich and the poor.

When Justice Najafi asked whether the government raised any objections before the SC during the August 18 hearing, AGP recalled that Additional Attorney General (AAG) Chaudhry Aamir Rehman had objected, but the court issued its order anyway.

“Shouldn’t the SC have first determined the maintainability of the petition?” wondered Justice Najafi, adding that “the fundamental question before us concerns which court will now hear cases regarding constitutional interpretation and fundamental rights”.

“That is precisely the case,” replied AGP.

Justice Farooq at the hearing observed that the Supreme Court had issued only an interim order.

Referring to the case relating to the inmates, AGP suggested that the court could order the constitution of a medical board if it deems fit.