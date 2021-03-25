FC Karachi registers maiden win in National Women’s Football Championship

KARACHI: FC Karachi beat Young Riser Stars Layyah by 3-1 to register their first win in the National Women’s Football Championship.

Alina Mirza opened Karachi’s account in the 14th minute followed by equalizer from Saima Parveen who gave a sigh of relief to Stars. The first half ended with 1-1. But, second half remained in the name of Karachi as Zoha Adnan struck twice to seal a convincing victory for her team.

In the other match of the group, Riaz Kamil FC held quarter-finalists JAFA Soccer Academy 0-0. FC Karachi finished third in Group ‘C’ followed by Riaz Kamil FC and Young Rising Stars Layyah.

In Group ‘D’, Highlanders FC continued their top form, beating MUK FC 14-0, confirming the top spot in the group standings above Diya WFC. Marvi Baig and Nizalia Siddiqui scored a hat-trick each for the Highlanders while Fareeha and Asmara Habib chipped in with a brace each. Diana Baig, Farwa Haroon, Eiman Ansari, and Fatima were also among the goals.

Mohsen Gilani WFC finished third in the group thanks to their second win. Areesha Siddiqui scored a brace for the winners while Ayesha Shafiq and Sani-e-Zehra scored the remaining goals. Nawanshehr United also scored their first goal at the tournament thanks to Muskan Kazmi.