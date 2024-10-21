FBR’s I&I notices to industries condemnable: Atif Ikram

Inquiries of fake invoices are harassment, industries should be protected for economic flow

Islamabad, OCT 21 /DNA/ – President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Ikram Shaikhhas said that the notices of I&I by FBR to industrialists are condemnable. The notices stated that fake sales tax invoices were taken as inputs. Scrutiny of the importers to some extent can be done by the buyer before buying the goods but a thorough investigation procedure should be adopted because what can the purchaser do if the importer refuses to accept his own sales tax invoices.We can check NTN and the genuineness of the company but FBR says that the buyer should investigate completely, it is not possible for us.

Federation President AtifIkram said that Purchaser conducts banking transactions, maintains all records, yet issuing notices is tantamount to harassment.FBR should oblige the importers to update their complete record and put it on their website.Our demand is that the government and FBR should adopt the rules of doing business so that industries can run and exports can increase.If the industries are freed from day to day inquiries then the economy can move towards improvement