FBR orders installation of POS system in over 14 sectors

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to introduce online monitoring of business activities across the country, mandating the installation of the point of sale (POS) system in more than 14 sectors, according to an official notification.

The directive was issued to hotels, restaurants, guest houses, marriage halls, marquees and race clubs to integrate with the POS system. However, facilities without air-conditioning will be exempted from the requirement.

Healthcare-related services — including dentists, physiotherapists, plastic and hair transplant surgeons, veterinary doctors, medical laboratories and X-ray, CT and MRI scan centres — have likewise been brought under the new regime.

Beauty parlours, massage and pedicure centres, and private hospitals have also been directed to implement POS systems, although hospitals charging consultation fees of less than Rs500 will be exempted.

Health clubs, gyms, swimming pools, multipurpose clubs, civil and non-civil polo clubs, as well as chartered and cost management accountants, have been directed to comply with the new order.

The FBR has also mandated POS installation at gymkhanas and clubs in major cities, including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. Retailers, manufacturers and importers must ensure full online integration with the tax authority’s system.

In addition, foreign exchange dealers, currency exchange companies, private educational institutions and vocational training institutes will be subjected to the POS requirement, though institutions charging monthly fees of up to Rs1,000 will be exempted.