FBR gets power to access internet, call data in tax cases

ISLAMABAD, AUG 13: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been granted sweeping new powers to access citizens’ internet usage data and phone call records during tax fraud investigations.

Internet service providers, telecom companies, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will now be legally bound to share customer information upon request.

Internet and call data now within FBR’s reach

According to the FBR, the newly amended law empowers tax commissioners to obtain subscriber and user information from any internet or telecom operator during the investigation and audit of tax fraud cases. This data can include call records, subscriber details, technical usage reports, and even import and export information linked to the case under investigation.

The FBR says the move aims to strengthen its ability to detect and investigate tax fraud, particularly in complex cases where financial trails may be hidden in digital transactions or communication records.

Private auditors to assist in investigations

Under the new framework, the FBR will also appoint independent experts and private auditors to conduct audits and assist in investigations. These professionals will be bound by strict confidentiality rules, similar to those that already apply to government employees, prohibiting the disclosure of any taxpayer-related information.

Officials say the inclusion of private sector expertise will help improve the quality of investigations, valuations, and technical analysis in tax cases.

Safeguards on data confidentiality

The FBR emphasised that while the scope of accessible data has widened, safeguards are in place to ensure it is used solely for legal purposes. All appointed experts, whether from the public or private sector, will be held accountable for maintaining strict secrecy over any taxpayer information they handle.