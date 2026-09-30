FBR extends deadline for filing income tax
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing income tax, the body announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, the FBR said that the deadline had been extended by 15 days.
“[…] the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to communicate that the date of filing of Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2026, for the persons who are required to file their returns by September 30th, 2026 is hereby extended up to October 15th, 2026.”
The tax collection body said that the decision had been taken in view of the requests from various trade bodies and tax bar associations.
Related News
FBR extends deadline for filing income tax
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing income tax,Read More
Putting Better Health in More Hands: Reckitt Pakistan Unveils Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan in Partnership with Aga Khan Foundation
Powered by Dettol and Harpic, the flagship platform begins in schools to provide safe drinkingRead More
Comments are Closed