FBR decides to cuff off utility connections, block sims of non-filers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (DNA): The Federal Board of Revenue has decided to cut

the electricity and gas connections and block mobile sims of those who

do not file income tax returns.

In a press release issued by the Federal Board of Revenue, it is said

that Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has emphasized on increasing the

number of tax filers and revenue in recent meetings, for which steps are

being taken.

The press release says that as part of restructuring measures, FBR has

established 145 District Tax Offices which will focus on bringing 1.5 to

2 million new taxpayers into the tax net till June 2024.

The Prime Minister has stressed the importance of revenue and increasing

the existing number of tax filers during recent meetings.

FBR on Friday notified the establishment of these offices, a new

initiative that would help broaden the tax base and ultimately raise the

tax-to-GDP ratio to a desired level. These offices would be headed by

District Tax Officers entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing

Income Tax Returns from non-filers and stop filers.

The establishment of these offices heralds a new chapter that would

expand the tax net to fill a critical tax gap on the path to bringing

all potential taxpayers into the tax net. These new offices would be

headed by dedicated Inland Revenue Officers in BS-17/18 who would obtain

and utilize third-party data acquired from multiple departments and

agencies that hold critical information regarding investment in assets

and incurring of huge expenditures by potential taxpayers who so far

have managed to escape and stay away from the taxation system including

registration and filing of tax returns.

One of the tools to be utilized for this purpose would be invoking

recently introduced section 114B in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 which

authorizes the department to disconnect utility connections including

electricity and gas connections, and blocking of mobile sims if return

is not filed in response to notices issued.

The Federal Government is committed to utilizing all measures and

provide assistance to FBR.

A new Documentation Law is also being introduced to obligate various

agencies/departments to provide data to the FBR through an automated

common transmission system. Collaboration and assistance from the

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have also been

sought. The NADRA chairman has assured the FBR of providing assistance

for widening of tax base through Data Integration.

The initiative would not only strengthen the FBR capacity to enforce tax

laws but will also facilitate taxpayers in filing tax returns by

establishing dedicated offices, the press release concluded.