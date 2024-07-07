Sunday, July 7, 2024
FBISE to announce SSC result on July 12

| July 7, 2024
ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (Part I and II) 1st Annual Examinations, 2024 on July 12 (Friday).

According to the notification issued by FBISE, the exams of SSC were held in the months of March/April 2024.

The result status will be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone numbers in their admission forms.

The said results will be available on FBISE website www.fbise.edu.pk and will also be available through SMS unified code 5050.

The candidates will be required to send SMS in the format: FB[roll number].

