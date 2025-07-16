FBISE announces 2025 matric results

ISLAMABAD, JUL 16: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the annual results for the 9th and 10th grades for the academic year 2025, with a remarkable overall pass percentage of 88.51%.

A total of 284,037 students appeared in the matriculation exams this year. Among them, Maryam Nadeem, a student of Army Public School Westridge, stood out by clinching the first position in the Science Group, securing an impressive 1093 marks.

The second position in the Science Group was bagged by Amna Nasir of Lahore Grammar School with 1087 marks. Meanwhile, the third position was shared by Saleha Saqib of Emalah Foundation School Misrial and Hania Iman Waheed of APS Attock, both scoring 1083 marks.

In the Humanities Group, Sana Bibi from Shining Star School secured the top spot with 1045 marks. Abdul Rehman from the Institute of Islamic Studies earned the second position with 1029 marks, followed by Muhammad Sufyan Ahmed, also from the Islamic Studies Institute, who grabbed the third position with 1022 marks.

Notably, no institution under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) was able to secure any top positions in either group.

The board appreciated the overall performance of the students and acknowledged the dedication of teachers and schools in maintaining academic standards. However, the absence of FDE institutions among the toppers has raised questions about the quality of public education in the capital.

Follow the link to check out your result with your roll number: https://fbise.edu.pk/