Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Shujaat exchange views on country’s political situation

LAHORE, AUG 27 – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

According to details, Rehman called on Hussain at the latter’s residence in Lahore. On this occasion, Rehman inquired after the former prime minister.

Separately, Rehman announced to extend full support to the nationwide strike of traders on August 28 (Wednesday).

“Inflation and illegal taxes have ruined the lives of the people,” said Rehman.

Fazl said: “On the orders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), that the budget has taken away the money from the mouths of the people”.

“The JUI-F workers will make peaceful strike successful. The JUI-F business forums across the country should fully participate in this strike,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.