Fazl urges govt to further expand ties with China

–Says Western world created third force to stop CPEC

PESHAWAR, JUN 13 (DNA) — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday urged the government to further expand relations with China.

Addressing an event “Pakistan-China Friendship” organized by PDM at Peshawar, Fazl said there was a dire need to take China into confidence, so that China can invest in the country. He admitted that China had invested in the country and built an international standard airport in Gwadar.

Giving his views regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mr Rehman said, “CPEC is celebrating 10 years of completion. This project is the key to the success of the country. CPEC is not just a road. But many projects were attached to this project”.

Praising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mr Rehman said, “The PML-N and PPP have consistently adopted a China-aligned policy.” He expressed his determination to pave the way for the country’s development through national unity.

The friendship between China and Pakistan is undisputed and it should be further strengthened, Fazlur Rehman said, adding that who is creating hurdles between the two countries should be eliminated.

Fazal said China needs confidence to invest in Pakistan. China has expressed its interest in the agriculture sector, he said. “Industrial zones will also be established in Dera Ismael Khan and Bannu,” the PDM chief remarked.

Fazl alleged that the Western world created a third force (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf) whose agenda was to stop CPEC. He said the PTI chairman aims to demolish the economic stability of the country.

Speaking about Russia, Mr Rehman said, “Russia has also now realised that it should have better relations with Islamic countries”. The JUI-F chief clarified that it was necessary to restore the world’s confidence in the country.

Earlier, Fazl said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government had destroyed the country’s economy. He said there was a dire need to launch a campaign to make the country a fully Islamic state.

Admitting that the country was facing a severe economic crisis, the PDM head said the incumbent government had presented a “balanced” budget for the financial year 2023–24. He took a swipe at the PTI chief, saying: “Kashmir is under assault due to the nexus of the PTI chief and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I requested the government to take strict action against the PTI chief”.

Speaking about the May 9 mayhem, he said the party’s central executive committee had condemned the 9/5 attacks. He vowed that his party would continue to support the government in providing relief to the people.

As for elections, Fazl said, “Basically, the JUI-F will contest the elections with its own candidates across the country. However, there will be a margin for seat adjustments”.

Speaking against the culture of “foul language” in politics, the JUI-F chief said, “Foul language in politics has affected the minds of the youth. There should be a proper period in our educational institutions to teach morals to children”. — DNA