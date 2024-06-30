Fazl demands fresh polls sans involvement of the establishment

Says PTI lacks unity in leadership, Sunni Ittehad Council chief does not want alliance with JUI-F | JUI-F chief urged all departments to focus on their own work and not to violate oath

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), has called for new elections and urged the establishment to stay away from the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference after the central executive committee meeting, Fazl said the incumbent government was not in a position to resolve their grievances.

He said the JUI executive committee has also reviewed the contact with political parties. He said JUI will talk to anyone with the guarantee of elections. He emphasized that the current government lacks the flexibility to address their grievances effectively.

Maulana Fazl stated that words of persuasion have no value without the guarantee of fair elections.

He welcomed negotiations with PTI but criticized the party’s lack of unity and failure to announce a negotiating team.

Maulana Fazl also noted that the Sunni Ittehad Council’s chief has expressed no interest in forming an alliance with JUI.

He stressed that all institutions should remain within their defined roles and avoid interfering in political matters.

He said if the country faced any defence issue, the entire nation would stand behind the security forces.

Regarding Pakistan’s foreign policy, he expressed concerns over the country’s inability to restore China’s confidence in investing.

He also criticized the American House of Representatives for calling the February 8 election suspicious and urged the US to refrain from interfering in Pakistan’s affairs.

Maulana Fazl reiterated JUI’s stance on supporting Kashmir Solidarity Day on August 5 and standing with the Palestinians. He called on all Muslim governments to fulfill their duties towards these causes.

Highlighting national issues, Maulana Fazl questioned the effectiveness of the current government in handling terrorism and developmental funds in KPK.

He said the government was confused about the operation and the operation across the border would not be the new and we already have targeted the terrorists.

He said JUI-F knew Afghanistan better than the government. He asked the US to stay away from the matters of Pakistan.