Fazl announces ‘united opposition’ after meeting Achakzai, Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday announced a “united opposition” after meeting National Assembly opposition leader and Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The development came a day after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key coalition partner in the centre, and the opposition parties had agreed to cooperate on legislative matters in parliament.

The JUI-F chief, along with a delegation comprising Kamran Murtaza and Maulana Abdul Wasay, held an important meeting with TTAP chief Achakzai, PTI’s Asad Qaiser and Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai in the chamber of the opposition leader.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament House after the meeting, Fazl said: “JUI-F and TTAP have agreed to form a joint opposition.”

The JUI-F chief called his meeting with the opposition leader “good”. He said that they principally agreed to move towards a joint opposition.

“We want to play a joint parliamentary role,” said the JUI-F chief, adding that further consultations on the move will continue.

When asked if he would add the PPP to the joint opposition, he said that the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led party is part of the government.

Earlier, talking to journalists, the JUI-F chief said that if it were up to him, the ailing PTI founder would have been treated.

Reports emerged earlier this month that the PTI had initiated contacts with the JUI-F to explore the possibility of launching a joint movement against the federal government.

Sources privy to the matter had said that the PTI leaders met with senior JUI-F leadership and proposed a coordinated protest campaign.

According to the sources, JUIF believed that mutual trust between the two parties must be fully restored before any joint agitation can be considered, the News reported.

The discussions also covered the possibility of developing a joint strategy for the next general elections, the sources had added.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai had confirmed the meetings in an interview with Geo News. He had said direct meetings already taken place with the JUIF chief.

Yousafzai had said both parties shared a common understanding on the need for an effective movement against the federal government and were close to reaching an agreement on several key issues.