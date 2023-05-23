Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan jumps ship over PTI’s ‘policy of violence’

| May 23, 2023

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan jumps ship over PTI’s ‘policy of violence’. Decries lack of sympathy from Imran, claims PTI chief “trained” supporters to “move towards” military installations.

