Fawad receives warm welcome outside Adiala Jail

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD, Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has

been released from Adiala Jail after a court granted him bail in a

sedition case.

Talking to the media outside the jail, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) leader thanked the party leadership and his colleagues especially

Farrukh Habib, for supporting him ‘in hard times’.

He also expressed gratitude to the leaders of other parties – including

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Hanif Abbasi – the

lawyers.

“Party leadership stood with him. Special thanks to Farrukh Habib who

fought for me. All the bars backed me. I thank Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar,” he said.

The PTI leader also thanked his critics at this crucial time. He

repeated the demand for an election, saying:”The country is currently in

crisis. Hold fresh polls and transfer the powers to the elected people.”

Fawad was released from Adiala Jail after receiving bail.

A large number of PTI workers gathered outside the jail to accord him a

warm welcome. They distributed sweets and raised slogans in favour of

Imran Khan.