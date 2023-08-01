Fawad Chaudhry submits written apology to election commission

ISLAMABAD, AUG 01 (DNA) — Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday submitted written apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the ECP contempt case. The ECP reserved its decision over the contempt case against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

Talking to the media at the election commission, Fawad Chaudhry urged for a charter of democracy before general elections in the country. “How could the election be possible without addressing the issue of estrangement between chairman PTI and Nawaz Sharif,” he questioned.

“If elections held without addressing this estrangement nothing will be solved”, he added. ” Normalization of Pakistan is more needed than the election,” he opined.

Last year in August, the ECP had issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body.

During the previous hearing, Fawad Chaudhry extended his apology to the ECP and pleaded to withdraw the show cause notice issued against him. The former PTI leader said whatever he said was the narrative of the party being its spokesperson. “It was the party’s position which I described.” I respect the institutions including ECP”, Chaudhry added.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja asked Chaudhry will he kill anyone on the orders of the party chief. Raja further said his party said a lot against him, his family and ECP in public gatherings. The former federal minister was asked to submit an apology in writing to the ECP, the commission will review it. — DNA